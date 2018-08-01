John Williams – The Economy is Tanking
If rate cuts don’t happen soon, is the economy going to tank? Economist John Williams says, “The economy is tanking, and I’ll contend it already has, although we have not seen it in the GDP reporting. . . . The ultimate thing here is you have a collapse in the dollar. I am talking about a hyperinflationary collapse. Your purchasing power becomes worthless. What you have in gold or canned goods or real estate, that will be your assets – hard assets.” Join Greg Hunter as he goes One-on-One with economist John Williams, founder of ShadowStats.com.
Posted by Politico Cafe
