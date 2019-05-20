Secret Space Program Goes Back Much Further Than We Thought
COAST TO COAST AM. Exopolitics pioneer Michael Salla joined Jimmy Church to discuss whistleblowers and the secret space program. "There have been advanced anti-gravity vehicles that have been developed as far back as 1940s era... many of the UFOs that have been witnessed ever since may not be extraterrestrial in origin," Salla said, suggesting secret government-funded programs were involved in construction of these craft. Whistleblowers have come forward in ever-increasing numbers to reveal what they know about a cover-up of extraterrestrial life and advanced technologies, he added. Featured guests also include: David M. Jacobs
