Global Capitalism: Rise of Socialism in the US Today [May 2019]
Global Capitalism: Live Economic Update Rise of Socialism in the US Today with Richard D. Wolff Wednesday, May 8th, 2019 at 7:30 PM Judson Memorial Church Assembly Hall Washington Square, Manhattan Co-sponsored by Democracy at Work and Judson Memorial Church In connection with Wolff’s discussion of the main topic above, he will also cover the following issues at the May 8, 2019, event: 1. Libertarianism and socialism 2. Anti-capitalism and socialism 3. Democratic socialism: its multiple meanings
