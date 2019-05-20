Is John Bolton The Most Dangerous man in The World

U.S. President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton has been pushing regime change in Iran for over a decade. He also pressed hard for the 2003 Iraq invasion. Is he now pressuring Trump towards another war in the Middle East? The Weekly investigates how things got so heated and what it means for the world.
