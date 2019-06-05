Prophecy & the 'Deep State' - COAST TO COAST AM - May 08 2019

COAST TO COAST AM May 08, 2019. In the first half, writer and documentary filmmaker Ken Klein discussed his research into the nature, history, and prophetic reality of the 'Deep State' and how it ties in with the 100-year history of the Federal Reserve. The Deep State or the idea of a hidden force or rulers dates back millennia, he stated. Featured guests also include: Derrel Sims News segment guests: John Curtis, Dr. Peter Breggin
