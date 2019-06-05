Will The Economic Collapse happen in 2019?
The Crash Is Coming! Prepare For The Imminent Economic Collapse 2019 Stock market CRASH!
Will the economic collapse happen in 2019? We haven’t seen stock market crashes like this in a long time, and if this keeps up we could soon be looking at an avalanche. Our rapidly escalating trade war with China and more bad U.S. economic numbers pushed stocks down once again this week, and at this point the Dow Industrial Average has now fallen for five weeks in a row. We haven’t seen a losing streak this long since June 2011, and it is yet another indication that we heading to the next economic collapse and major market crash. As I discussed yesterday, there is not much optimism that a trade deal with China will happen any time in the foreseeable future, and that is going to continually weigh on the economy. Meanwhile, we continue to get more numbers that indicate that the U.S. economic collapse is on the horizon. Lately you have heard me talk about a lot of things that haven’t happened in “8 years” or “9 years”. In so many areas, we are seeing numbers that we have not seen since the last stock market crash and Great Recession, and many believe that the worst is yet to come. And actually things are even worse for the retail industry than they were at any point during the last economic crisis. We are already on pace to absolutely shatter the all-time record for store closings in a single year, and on Friday we learned that yet another retail chain is shutting down all of their stores. Day after day we just continue to get more numbers that tell us that the U.S. economy is heading to the next financial collapse. And we received more confirmation of that fact when J.P. Morgan economists dramatically slashed their U.S. GDP forecast for the second quarter of this year. Meanwhile, more troubling economic news continues to come in from all over the globe. We just learned that Mexico’s economy is officially shrinking, and the Chinese government was just forced to take over an insolvent bank for the first time ever. The stage is being set for the sort of global economic collapse that we have been anticipating. Of course if the U.S. and China were able to pull off a miracle and agree to a trade deal, that would be a tremendous boost to both the stock market and the entire global economy. But the only way that is going to happen is if one side or the other totally caves in. The Chinese government has made a really big deal about the fact that they are not going to move from their current positions, and so the only way that a deal will happen at this point is if Donald Trump decides to wave a white flag and completely surrender to the Chinese. What do you think the odds are of that happening? But as the U.S. economy continues to deteriorate, the pressure on Trump to “do something” is going to be immense. So we shall see what happens. For now global stock market crash is looming, and the eventually patience is going to run out and at that point we could see a mad dash for the exits. America is headed for a day of reckoning, and author Michael Snyder is sounding the alarm. His novel about the future of America entitled "The Beginning Of The End" and his best-selling book about the end times entitled "The Rapture Verdict" are both available on Amazon.com.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment