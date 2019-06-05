Mueller Blames Russia, Bolton Blames Iran. Should We Believe Them?
Robert Mueller resigned today as Special Counsel investigating Trump Campaign collusion with Russia. Though he found no collusion, his parting shot was aimed directly at Russia for "interference" in the election. His evidence? Allegations of a grand jury. Meanwhile, John Bolton swears that Iran is behind sabotage of four tankers in the UAE. His evidence? "Who else could it have been?" Are these government officials lying to us? Haven't they done that before? Do we believe them now?
