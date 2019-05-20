Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Michio Kaku on The Future of Humanity







 An enlightening conversation with the famed theoretical physicist, futurist, and co-founder of String Field Theory. This fireside chat will cover a range of topics from quantum computing, how AI can improve our quality of life, to potential life on Mars and why he is determined to complete Einstein’s theory of everything.












The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...