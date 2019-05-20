Michio Kaku on The Future of Humanity

An enlightening conversation with the famed theoretical physicist,
futurist, and co-founder of String Field Theory. This fireside chat
will cover a range of topics from quantum computing, how AI can improve
our quality of life, to potential life on Mars and why he is determined
to complete Einstein’s theory of everything.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment