Idea of Making a Profit must End
We must change the idea that competition is unavoidable, natural, necessary and good. No living or dead system can ever realize their potential in an environment of competition. We have internal and external competition and it begins with the rational mind trying to dominate the emotional intelligence. These are the bottlenecks that are killing us all. We must get rid of the idea of domination and replace it with synergistic cooperation. The collective goal must be for long term vitality for the environment, others and self - changing the reward system to work with the goal.
Corporate UNITED STATES depends on yearly profits and puts un-needed stress on everyone. It's the hard working people on the bottom that generates that wealth for the few at the top. Then they make us pay the taxes while they have all the write offs. No CEO is worth 500M a year with there stock options and hugh salaries. We also need to stop investors from betting against a stock. That is a recipe for corruption.
