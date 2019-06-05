Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Tesla stock price falls on 'worst case' worries








With a tenfold increase in its stock price over six years, electric car maker Tesla has long been the darling of investors. But many analysts are now turning bearish on the stock, pushing its price down to its lowest level since 2016. TRT World Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir has been following the developments. #Tesla #StockPrice #ElonMusk








The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...