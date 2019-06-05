Global Real Estate Meltdown Will Be WORSE Than 2008!
Housing prices too high? No worries, just bring interest rates down. Derivative products using packaged up mortgage debt of people who can't pay up? No worries, just look the other way. This is ridiculous but at least we'll have some entertainment along the way.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment