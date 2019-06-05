Linda Moulton Howe Warnings and Revelations Something Very Strange is Happening
Linda Moulton Howe opens up her Real X-Files of warnings and revelations coming from government whistleblowers and people in the human abduction syndrome, about friendly and unfriendly agendas of non-human intelligences from the ancient past to the present day. Theologian Ray Boeche, Th.D., who has investigated several UFO cases asked in a recent interview with her: "Are we being toyed with by extraterrestrials? Are there sinister entities somewhere out there waiting to gain entrance into our minds and hearts and souls through any means possible? Are we pawns in a cosmic chess game between the forces of light and darkness?"
