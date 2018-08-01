Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

COAST TO COAST AM - April 11 2019 - Declassified UFO Documents






 COAST TO COAST AM April 11,2019. In 1996, John Greenewald began researching the secret inner workings of the US government at the young age of fifteen. Via Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests he gleaned files from such groups as the CIA, FBI, and the US military, covering an array of topics often related to UFOs. Featured guests also include: Jim Hardt News segment guests: Lauren Weinstein, Mike Bara









