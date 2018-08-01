COAST TO COAST AM - April 11 2019 - Declassified UFO Documents
COAST TO COAST AM April 11,2019. In 1996, John Greenewald began
researching the secret inner workings of the US government at the young
age of fifteen. Via Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests he
gleaned files from such groups as the CIA, FBI, and the US military,
covering an array of topics often related to UFOs.
Featured guests also include: Jim Hardt
News segment guests: Lauren Weinstein, Mike Bara
