5 Reason To Worry About The Imminent Economic Collapse And The $22 Trillion Dollar Darkness Of Debt
If we do not change course, our once great nation will be destroyed by an economic collapse because of the $22 trillion dollar government debt that has grown wildly out of control. No one seems to care that a government already over $22 trillion in debt is on schedule to borrow another $990 million this year. We are facing an unprecedented debt crisis that literally threatens to bring our country to a major economic collapse, and yet our politicians are almost entirely silent on this issue in 2019. In fact, Republicans and Democrats just worked together to pass another big, fat spending bill through Congress that is actually going to increase the pace at which we are going into debt. What the Republicrats are doing is not just wrong. To be honest, the truth is that they are committing crimes against humanity, and they are completely wiping out the very bright future that our children and our grandchildren were supposed to have. How in the world is America supposed to be “great again” when we are buried in so much debt that future generations can never have any possible hope of getting free from it? Over the last 10 years, we have added more than 11 trillion dollars to the government debt, and that means that it has been growing at a pace of more than a trillion dollars a year. The debt-based system we live under won’t sustain itself forever and at the end a major economic collapse will hit America. Don’t get us wrong, the sociopaths in government and at the Federal Reserve (central bankers) will prop it up for as long as possible, but it is doomed to fail. That $22 trillion doesn’t include unfunded liabilities either, making the economic crisis even uglier. The Economic Collapse Blog reported that the deficits are likely to double within ten years, making this an issue that could impoverish everyone. In this video we will talk about 5 reason why the national debt is a big problem and why everyone should be worried about it.
