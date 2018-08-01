No One Is Who THEY Say THEY Are...
I want to point out that the main difference between HRC asking China to divulge private financial information about the President and Trump asking Russia to release the private emails which contained classified SAP intel is that she genuinely wants China to help her because she sold them access possibly. Trump never gave the Russians an inch while HRC and Hussein gave them 20% of our strategic reserves of uranium through a pay for play deal allegedly ran through Clinton Foundation..
