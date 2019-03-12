The War Against The War On Drugs - With Guest Jacob Sullum
If hemp's now legal, why are people still getting arrested? Reason
Magazine Senior Editor and civil liberties champion Jacob Sullum joins
today's Liberty Report to look at some of the darker corners of the drug
war...and to give us a preview of next month's Ron Paul Institute
conference, Winning the War on the War on Drugs.
