Karen Hudes : Network of Global Corporate Control
A critical mass, including the world's military powers, know about the difference between reality and the Banking Cartel's lies. As we learn who we are, it gets harder to manipulate us. We are starting to work ourselves loose from the weaponry, disinformation, distractions, and zero in on getting rid of the corruption in our money. Sequencing is key. We need to clean up the corruption in our money system before humanity delves into our spirituality so that we are not victim to divide and conquer. We have the right to put the Banking Cartel out of the business of starting wars, lying to us, and stealing. This Segment was recorded before David Malpass became the President of the World Bank. The very next day, I gave David Malpass the choice whether to acknowledge the world's monetary gold reserves and other wealth in the Global Debt Facility, and to begin the Global Currency Reset. Otherwise, David Malpass is going to end up in default on a commercial lien because he is harming me and the rest of the people on Earth. The same goes for Jerome Powell, the Chairman of the Board of the Federal Reserve. The mainstream media is starting to acknowledge the electromagnetic mind-altering technologies, also called scalar weapons, directed energy weapons, and electromagnetic low frequency weapons. These are some of the names that these weapons go by. About 9 out of 10 people are susceptible to these powerful technologies. It is a very positive development and indication that the Banking Cartel is falling apart when the media admits that mind control technology exist . Why? Because when this weaponry is no longer secret, it can be dismantled These mind control weapons are responsible for delaying the clean-up of corruption in the international financial system. The secrecy involved in the development of the electromagnetic mind-altering technology reflects the tremendous power that is inherent in it. The Global Currency Reset, to exchange the corrupt currencies issued by the central banks, is a process on an unprecedented scale. The real question is not when will it happen because there is so much going on that people understand change is inevitable. The real question is, can we handle these changes? That is why it is so important for us to know who we are and that we can handle it. This segment was prerecorded. This series has informed the critical mass about the Banking Cartel and its lies. Teleprompter
