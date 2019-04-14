Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

The Truth About Crystals Is Not What You Think (2019)

Millions of people around the world believe that crystals like Quartz, Amethyst and Obsidian, have special power granted to all those who wield them. I sat down with Author, researcher, and former new age guru, Steven Bancarz for a one of a kind interview. I asked him about crystals and if they should be used by Christians.













The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...