Planet X Nibiru Meteors and Superbolides Coming Close to Earth
COAST TO COAST AM. Marshall Masters is convinced we're already seeing
the effects of Nibiru's passage, with increased meteors and superbolides
coming close to Earth, such as the damaging 2013 incident in
Chelyabinsk, Russia, when an object hit the atmosphere. He believes
there is a high probability for another such incident this February.
What do you believe about Planet X?
