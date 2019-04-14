John Rubino – Next Recession Could Blow Up Financial Markets

Financial Writer John Rubino says, “It is possible that a garden variety one year recession would blow-up the financial markets. That’s the stuff that they are hearing (in the White House) that is terrifying. . . . There are probably older and wiser people whispering in Trump’s ear who are saying the next equities bear market might be the end of the financial world for us. . . . They are so worried, they are will to experiment with monetary policy again in order to prevent the crash that could make them this generation’s Herbert Hoover.”
