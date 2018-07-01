Max Keiser Report: China in the Gold Buying Spree
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the significance of the Chinese central bank openly reporting that they are buying gold. They also discuss bitcoin prices reacting immediately to the release of Fed minutes indicating concern for ‘financial instability.’ In the second half, Max interviews author, financial commentator, and comedian Dominic Frisby of DominicFrisby.com about the latest on bitcoin and gold markets. Regarding gold, they ask whether or not the record gold buying from central banks will ever impact prices.
Posted by Politico Cafe
