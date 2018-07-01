Trump Signs EMP Executive Order: Why Now? | Arthur T Bradley, PhD
If the risk of catastrophic damage to our nation's electrical grid and all our electronic devices from an Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) was only a concern for tinfoil-hat preppers in the past, why is the President of the United States issuing an executive order on EMP protection? And why at this particular time? EMP expert, NASA engineer, designer of the EMP Storm whole house EMP protection device, and founder of DisasterPreparer.com, Arthur T Bradley PhD, who is fresh back from delivering the keynote address at a major preparedness conference, returns to Reluctant Preppers to answer YOUR viewer questions, and weigh in on what Trump's latest executive order means to all of us!
Posted by Politico Cafe
