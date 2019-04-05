5G Showdown: Huawei Joins Darkside against the Alliance
The race for #5G technology has begun and on one side you have China with its #Huawei company competing against US and the alliance. But is 5G a good thing and why does the Trump Administration want to push it out so much? In this part 2/1 we will dive deeper into why the #DeepState has an obsession with 5G. Also why are other countries all willing to team up with Huawei when its CEO daughter was arrested in Canada and it is riddled with scandals? In this episode we will explain why Huawei joined the darkside and why the Alliance's version of 5G may not be as bad as we think it is.
