Countries Are Beginning To Weaponize Gold, [CB]s Panic
UK is now ready for a no deal BREXIT. The people want the BREXIT, they
are looking past the fear mongering of the EU and those in government.
The people have spoken. Austalia's housing market is collapsing. How do
you destroy a [CB] economy, you go after their currency, the
petrodollar. Saudi Arabia threatens to dump the petrodollar if nopec is
signed.Countries are beginning to weaponize gold, the [CB] are now
panicking.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment