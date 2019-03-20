This Is What Economic Control Looks Like, Boom

Increasing the minimum wages does not help the people, it might look
like it does in the short run but in the long run they are exactly back
to where they started or out of work. The real problem lays with the
economic system that we are in. Trump and the Patriots now have control
over the Fed, the Fed is going to be in a holding pattern and talking
about maybe increasing the rates in the 3rd quarter.
