ALEX JONES (Full Show) Friday - 3/15/19
Friday, March 15th: Mosque Massacre - Dozens of people in a New Zealand mosque were gunned down by a terrorist who live-streamed the entire massacre. Multiple people have been arrested including one man who has been charged with murder. The PM says now is one of the nation’s “darkest days.” Additionally, at least 48 are suffering injuries ranged from minor to critical. Today’s special guests include regional expert Syrian Girl, SEAL graduate Matt Bracken, and founder of the Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes breaking down the terror attack. Start your weekend informed. Call and tune in now!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment