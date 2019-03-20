Malaysia Warns Philippines Over China Debt | Mahathir Mohamad Warns Duterte about CCP Loans
Malaysian Prime Minister #Mahathir Mohamad went to the Philippines to speak to Filipino President Rodrigo #Duterte and he has a stern warning about investment from #China and the South China Sea. Borrowing huge Chinese loans can lead to Debt Trap diplomacy, something that nailed Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Djibouti. Will the Philippines be next?
