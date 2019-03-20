Terrifying proof of global warming
In 2007, Tara Brown reported from a place where they couldn't be happier about climate change. Greenland is the world's largest island, it's incredibly remote, unbelievably cold and spectacularly beautiful and right now it's booming. You see, the island's massive ice cap is melting at an astonishing rate. And while that's got the scientists terrified, the locals are ecstatic. The big thaw is great news for tourism, fishing and farming. It hasn't been this warm since the Viking days, and Greenland has never been so green.
