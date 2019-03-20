Why is CHINA betting on NUCLEAR POWER?
After the Fukushima incident, we might say nuclear power is about to disappear from the World. Many countries like Germany have closed their nuclear reactors. Nonetheless, Asia is renovating is bet on nuclear power and, more precisely, China is leading a nuclear revolution. The economic growth means a huge growth on the power consumption and this means they need more and more energy sources, other than the traditional coal. But… they are going way beyond installing reactors… they are also building their own models. How? In this video, you will learn it.
Script written by Javier Angulo
Posted by Politico Cafe
