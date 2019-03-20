"Connected for Good" AIPAC Conference
The chutzpah in this tagline!! Seriously. "The annual American-Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) conference is set to begin in Washington on Sunday. A number of US political leaders are scheduled to speak at the event of AIPAC, a powerful lobby group. However, many Democratic presidential contenders have announced they will not attend the conference. It comes at a time of unprecedented pro-Israel measures by the Trump administration, including the recent announcement that the US should recognize the occupied Golan Heights as part of Israel."
