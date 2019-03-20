COAST TO COAST AM - March 03 2019 - Messiah Revelations
Coast to Coast AM March 03, 2019. In the first half, biblical prophecy expert and scholar, Carl Gallups discussed his latest work telling the story of Israel's most venerated Orthodox Rabbi, Yitzhak Kaduri, and his alleged statement on the identity of the Messiah. A year after his death in 2006, a note that Kaduri reportedly wrote was posted on his website. According to Gallups, Kaduri used an encoded message to name the Messiah as "Yehoshua," a name many translate as Jesus.
Posted by Politico Cafe
