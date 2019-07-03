ALEX JONES (Full Show) Thursday - 3/7/19
Thursday, March 7th: MAGA Struggles - President Trump is struggling to fulfill major campaign promises. Specifically, illegal immigration is worse than ever, satellite images appear to show North Korea is rebuilding a rocket launching site, Americans are at risk to losing their jobs to foreign workers, and the trade deficit is at a record high. Moreover, the DHS is warning that a million migrants are expected to arrive at America’s southern border this year. Joining today’s show is UK journalist Katie Hopkins discussing the Islamic invasion of Western Europe. Also, in-studio is American Attorney Robert Barnes discussing his fight to help innocent people against censorship. Call and tune in now!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment