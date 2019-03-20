200 People Are Going to Recieve Activations to Enter Inner Earth
COAST TO COAST AM. Teresa Yanaros posted the dream online and was referenced in an article by Resistance Operative Cobra. In the article Cobra suggested, "The Light forces are preparing the most awakened individuals of the surface population for physical contact with positive subsurface and extraterrestrial forces." Yanaros has come to understand her dream may be prophetic and certain people, between 20 and 200, are going to receive activations and be approached with invitations to the Inner Earth. "A lot of people are coming out of the woodwork talking about how they have had [dream] experiences with Inner Earth beings," she revealed.
