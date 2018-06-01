Economic Collapse Is Confirmed! $22 Trillion Dollar Debt Are Exploding 2019 Stock Market CRASH!
Will the economic collapse happen in the near future? We now have official confirmation that the U.S. economy has dramatically slowed down and heading to the next economic collapse. In recent days I have shared a whole bunch of numbers with my watchers that clearly demonstrate that a new economic crisis has begun. And even though stock market prices have been rising, the numbers for the “real economy” have been depressingly bad lately. But what we didn’t have was official confirmation from the Federal Reserve that the economy is really slowing down, but now we do. Debt levels in the U.S. just continue to explode and a major stock market crash with the next economic collapse is on our doorstep. At this moment, the U.S. government is 22 trillion dollars in debt, and we have been adding an average of more than a trillion dollar a year to that debt since 2009. The Congressional Budget Office is now projecting that the U.S. national debt will reach 99 trillion dollar by 2048 if nothing changes but the reality will probably be much worse than that. Of course we will never actually see the day when our national debt reaches 99 trillion dollar. The economic collapse will happen before we ever get to that point. The U.S. economy was in far better shape just prior to the economic collapse of 2008 than it is now, and today we are drowning in far more debt than we were at that time. A stock market crash has followed every major stock bubble in our history, and right at this moment we are in the terminal phase of one of the greatest stock market bubbles ever. The stage is set for the most terrifying economic collapse horror show in American history, and the clock is ticking away with each passing day.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment