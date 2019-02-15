ALEX JONES (Full Show) Sunday
Sunday, March 3rd: Trump Storms CPAC - President Trump delivered a two-hour marathon speech at CPAC 2019, downloading on Mueller's witch hunt, the obstructionist Democrats, socialism and the Green New Deal. Meanwhile, Dems are readying a series of their own investigations into Trump regardless of Mueller's findings in a desperate last stand to undo the 2016 election. On today's show, we discuss how their treachery will unfold, and how Trump must declassify all FISA documents as soon as Mueller's report is finished. We'll also take your calls on this global transmission, so tune in!
