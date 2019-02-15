Steve Bassett Exposes the Subject The Government Says Doesn't Exist
COAST TO COAST AM. Bassett lauded the work of the late Apollo astronaut Edgar Mitchell and his efforts to promote the serious study of not only UFOs, but paranormal phenomena as well. He also observed that UFO meetings, events, and conventions seem to be appearing lately, as well as a resurgence of membership in UFO organizations. The reason the UFO subject is not being moved to the front of the national agenda is what he called a "category 5 political storm" in US politics since the last presidential election. All of this recent activity, he says, continues in an atmosphere of an official stance "about a subject that the government says doesn’t even exist." Featured guests also include: Dean Sluyter News segment guests: Jeff Nelken, Dr. John Curtis, Steve Kates
