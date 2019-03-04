Benjamin Fulford Mar 4 2019 Vatican bribery accounts for so called world leaders have been shutdown
The world is headed for some fundamental changes now, thanks to an ongoing coup d’état against the secret government of the West, according to both Eastern and Western secret society sources. The biggest change is that convicted pedophile Cardinal George Pell has been relieved of control of the Istituto per le Opere di Religione (Institute for Religious Works)—that is to say, the Vatican Bank. This means the bribery accounts of over 6,000 so-called world leaders have fallen out of satanic P2 Freemason control, according to the sources.
As a background reminder, when a person becomes a prime minister, president, central bank governor, etc., they are visited by somebody from the Vatican Bank and given a bankbook with an astronomical sum of money in it, according to P2 Freemason and other sources. This can range from US$100 million for the head of a small country, or over US$1 billion for the leader of a large country, the sources say. The person is then told, “Welcome to the rich man’s club,” but is also warned that if he/she refuses the money, they will be killed. This is the famous choice between silver or lead that the secret government has used for control since time immemorial.
The person now in charge, a royal whose identity I will keep secret for security reasons, has agreed to support the creation of a future planning agency to carry out vast projects to end poverty, stop environmental destruction, and allow for an exponential expansion of Earth life out into the universe. There is also an agreement that this process will be started off with some sort of jubilee, or one-off cancellation of debt and redistribution of assets.
