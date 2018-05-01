"They Don't Want You To Watch This!" [Wormhole Warp Drive DIA] Corey Goode
On January 16, 2019, the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) responded to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request and confirmed that a list of 38 papers examining exotic propulsion technologies is genuine. The FOIA request was made from the anti-secrecy group the Federation of American Scientists (FAS), which filed it on August 15, 2018 and later issued a website update describing the documents received from the DIA.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment