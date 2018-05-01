ANDREW BREITBART: The Man Who Knew Too Much

John Podesta resurfaced on CFR member Erin Burnett's CNN show the other
day. Skippy was gloating about the arrest of Roger Stone. And although
CNN rolled out the red carpet for the Clinton insider who Andrew
Breitbart alleged was a cover-upper for child sex traffickers, it was
the comment section under CNN's video where the cold hard truth was
served.
