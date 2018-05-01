What If An Asteroid Hit The Yellowstone Volcano?
Asteroids – a space rock that could hit planet earth and cause some serious damage. A Volcano, a mountain with a passage to the earths crust which can spew lava, ash and gas and cause serious damage. While we can see Asteroids coming a little ways off and we receive some warning signs about impending volcanic activity, little can be done to stop either… both of which are separate natural disasters waiting to happen… but what if they weren’t so separate?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment