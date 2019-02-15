The new FRIENDSHIP between ISRAEL and the ARAB countries
Since its founding, relations between Israel and the Arab countries have worsened. Throughout the last 7 decades, wars, confrontations and political crises have been constant. However now all that seems to be changing. Is Israel fashionable among Arab countries? What is happening? We’ll tell you all about it in this video.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment