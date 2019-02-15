ALEX JONES (Full Show) Sunday - 2/17/19
Sunday, February 17th: 'Empire' Attack Hoax - Investigators now believe actor Jussie Smollett staged the racial attack he claimed was perpetrated by white Trump supporters. Predictably, the media is running cover for Smollett while Democrats stay silent over the matter. Meanwhile, President Trump's national emergency is underway, but obstructionist Dems' are feigning constitutional outrage to stop the president from securing the border. On today's show, we'll break down how the DOJ's plan to overthrow Trump via the 25th Amendment was always on the table should they fail to run him out of office with Mueller's Russia hoax. We'll also take your calls, so tune in for this worldwide transmission!
