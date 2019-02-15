Max Keiser Report: Permanent QE
In this episode of the Keiser Report, Max and Stacy discuss the US Federal Reserve finally admitting that Quantitative Easing (QE) will be permanent and not just during “emergencies.” They also look at the rise of the service sector economy and collapse in wealth-creating, value-adding manufacturing jobs since 11 December 2001 when China joined the World Trade Organization. In the second half, Max interviews early cryptocurrency investor, Brock Pierce, about his ‘Gox Rising’ plan to make whole those who lost all when the MtGox bitcoin exchange collapsed in 2014. Max asks him about the claims by Mark Karpeles, the former CEO of the collapsed exchange, that Brock actually owns no part of the company and, therefore, has no say. Brock says that MtGox is the ‘Bitcoin Lehman,’ and that the brand is synonymous to bitcoin in the minds of many new to the space, his intention is to restore the brand.
Posted by Politico Cafe
