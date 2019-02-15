The Economic Collapse Is Here - You Must Start Preparing Today
Mainstream media and propaganda outs say that America's economy and the strength of the United States Dollar has never been stronger. That is a lie. Never before in history has the wage to cost of living gap been as detrimental to the well being of the American people during times of peace as it is today. A minimum-wage worker needs 2.5 full-time jobs to afford a one-bedroom apartment in most of the USA Many minimum-wage workers can't even afford a modest one-bedroom apartment, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition's annual report. The national housing wage for a modest one-bedroom apartment is $17.90, while the federal minimum wage is $7.25. A low-income worker earning the federal minimum wage would need 2.5 jobs to afford a one-bedroom apartment. What do you get when you combine minimum wage with increasing apartment rents? Many workers who can't afford a place to live. The National Low Income Housing Coalition's (NLIHC) annual report recently took a look at the Housing Wage, an estimate of the hourly wage a full-time worker needs to earn to afford a rental home at the US Department of Housing and Urban Development's fair-market rent. That means spending no more than 30% of their income on housing costs — the typical rule of thumb when budgeting for housing. Don't believe the lies. Start preparing today. Get Rice and canned goods as soon as this weekend. Start building up your personal preparedness stores so that when the entire economy breaks, you and your family will be ready.
Posted by Politico Cafe
