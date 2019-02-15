Alert Experts Warn Of Yellowstone Super Volcano Eruption That Will Tear The Guts Out Of The Planet
One day it will happen. Scientists assure us that one day the absolutely massive Yellowstone supervolcano will once again experience a Category 8 eruption, and if it happened today it would “literally tear the guts out of the United States of America and will devastate the entire planet”. That is why what has been happening at Yellowstone volcano in recent months is so alarming. We know that the ground has been rising and that “a 465-mile-long piece of molten rock” is moving upwards directly under Yellowstone. And we also know that the major geysers at Yellowstone super volcano were more active last year than in any other year in any of our lifetimes. Are these signs that an eruption is coming? We better hope not, because as Dr. Michio Kaku recently told Fox News, there is “a sleeping Godzilla underneath Yellowstone”… Dr Kaku told Fox News: “Forget the image of Yogi Bear representing Yellowstone. “We’re talking about a sleeping Godzilla underneath Yellowstone, that if it erupts in a maximum eruption called Category 8, it can literally tear the guts out of the United States of America. “Instead of having 50 states of the Union, we would have 30 states of the Union.“ In the Yellowstone volcano update, the USGS revealed a total of 121 earthquakes were recorded in the Yellowstone area in December 2018 alone. When Yellowstone supervolcano blows, life as you have known it will instantly be over. If you are not in the immediate kill zone, you will have an opportunity to try to survive, but it won’t be easy. One survivalist expert suggests that everyone should “head east as fast as you can”… He added: “Zone one, which is a radius of 100 miles, could see 70,000 people die instantly. “Zone two, which starts after 100 miles, would be covered in 10ft of volcanic ash at 450C. “After the second zone, your chances of surviving increase, but still head east as fast as you can. “Beyond zone six is where you would be the safest in the US for the short term, but the wind will greatly determine where ash falls.” If Yellowstone volcano were to erupt today, none of our lives would ever be the same again from that moment on.
