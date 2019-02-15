Global 5G WIFI: You Won’t Believe What They NOW Have Planned For Humanity! With David Icke!
A global 5G system is currently being implemented and no one seems to care. Like ginny pigs in an experiment we are being marched down a road of uncertainty that will not only effect our health and our privacy but more importantly it will change what it means to be human for all those who come into contact with it. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with author and presenter David Icke about this global 5G system, what the health and privacy issue are and more importantly how they plan to use it to manipulate our very thoughts and emotions as man and machine slowly merge into a toxic soup of transhumanism.
Posted by Politico Cafe
