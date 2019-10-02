The Archons Documentary 2019 The Secret Controllers of the Human Race
Many people have heard the term “Archon” but would be hard-pressed to define it. What is an Archon? The Archons are a genuine species with their own proper habitat, and may even be considered to be god-like, but they have a nasty tendency to stray from their boundaries and intrude on the human realm. Archons are said to feel intense envy toward humanity because we possess the intentionality they lack. They are are type of collective unconscious energy forces with the intention of keeping humanity asleep.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment