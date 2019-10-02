Prosecution & Transparency, Rule Of Law, Power Returned To The People
Elizabeth Warren says Trump will be in prison by 2020, is she projecting. NJ is about to implement a rain tax. Adam Schiff begins to project that the Mueller report will show no collusion. Gallup indicates that illegals are waiting to make their move on the US border. Ninth Circuit court rules in Trump's favor regarding the border wall. Acting Defense Secretary is in Afghanistan talking about peace. Q drops more bread, hints that power will return to the people. Voter Id is in the works. The MSM is losing the control over the narrative. The wall has brought public awareness to the what the [DS] is all about.
