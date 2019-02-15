Scary Future of America? The Truth Might Scare You! (2019-2020)
Dr. Steven Greer, in his first sit down at the Gaia studios, offers an alternate explanation to the fabled deep state, as unacknowledged special access projects which are buried deep within an architecture of secrecy. These USAPs have gained unprecedented power due to their unlimited funding and unsupervised nature. Presidents and celebrities are not beyond reproach when it comes to maintaining hidden agendas that keep the world dependent upon a centralized petrodollar economy. Revelation of this tech would change the world within a generation and it would destroy many multibillion dollar industries.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment