Khazarian mafia play Trump blackmail card in final bid to avoid defeat Benjamin Fulford Feb 25 2019
The Khazarian mafia is in a state of deep panic as more and more people, including many Jews, wake up to their horrors. That is why they are playing their trump card by blackmailing U.S. President Donald Trump into sabotaging the restoration of the U.S. Republic and preventing the start of military tribunals, say Pentagon and MI6 sources. Trump is also going along with his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s Chabad plan (2,800 goyim slaves for each Jew) to start World War III with a war on Iran, the sources say. The result is that U.S. military intelligence are coming to the conclusion that Trump must go. “Donald Trump is a Pentagon peacetime president, so there is a significant military intelligence presence around him. Really, we didn’t want either him or the other one, but we had to put in one so the Bush stuff could come through,” was what a high-level military intelligence source explained. The result was that Barbara Bush and George Bush Sr. were executed for treason, the source said. However, now that Trump has placed Bush Sr.-era Attorney General William Barr as Attorney General again, he has let out a sign for all to read that he will not be going after the perpetrators of 9/11 or any more members of the Bush/Clinton crime family. Trump also has been blocking military tribunals and other forms of justice from moving forward, Pentagon sources say.
Posted by Politico Cafe
